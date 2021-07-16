Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $4.05 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Haemonetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

HAE stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

