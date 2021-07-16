Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.91

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $118.12 million and approximately $16.01 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,632,118 coins and its circulating supply is 130,511,221 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.