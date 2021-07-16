Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to post sales of $260.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.40 million and the highest is $272.30 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $203.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $22,317,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000.

AWI stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $110.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

