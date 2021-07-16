Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ARWR. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $63.15 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.69.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

