Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 115,253 Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,253 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of Yalla Group worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 209,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 125,805 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 204,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YALA opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02. Yalla Group Limited has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -814.00.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

YALA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

