Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 134,867 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,867 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.43% of Barings BDC worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $510.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBDC. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

