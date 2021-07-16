Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 808,336 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808,336 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.12% of Qudian worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Qudian by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,114 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qudian by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 622,579 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $2.03 on Friday. Qudian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $513.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 23.71 and a quick ratio of 23.71.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

