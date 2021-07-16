Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in Baidu by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,304,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BIDU. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

BIDU stock opened at $185.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.44. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

