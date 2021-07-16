Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 367,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Vistra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 162.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 104,730 shares of company stock worth $1,663,160. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

