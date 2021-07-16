Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 154,000 Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Fortis by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,396 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortis by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,597 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Fortis by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,751,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,983,000 after buying an additional 328,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Fortis by 51.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS opened at $44.38 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

FTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.