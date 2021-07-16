Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 634,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,981,448 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.35% of Eldorado Gold worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $28,649,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,037,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 726,554 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3,455.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 555,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,133,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGO opened at $9.86 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

