Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.95% of Myers Industries worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $5,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,687,000 after purchasing an additional 272,210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Myers Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Myers Industries by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $53,525.00. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYE opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.81 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.32.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

