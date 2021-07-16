Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,576 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.20% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTRPA opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.53. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

