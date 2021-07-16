Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 339,521 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.24% of Trinseo worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.46. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Leener Pierre-Marie De sold 9,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $607,035.00. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,791. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

