Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 506.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,496,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of Genworth Financial worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNW opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.