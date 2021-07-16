Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $6.13 Million Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 629,502 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.15% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,383,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,515 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 25.5% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,078,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 219,242 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 293,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TKC stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.71.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

TKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

