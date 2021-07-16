Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 172.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,996 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.44% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $11,881,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,200,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,776,000 after buying an additional 545,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 361,737 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at about $5,285,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at about $3,204,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.05. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

CLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 360,188 shares of company stock worth $5,948,517 over the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

