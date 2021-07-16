Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $6.55 Million Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.54% of MYR Group worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,239,500. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.67. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $92.83. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.