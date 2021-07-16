Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,081 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.21% of Bandwidth worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,545 shares of company stock worth $1,149,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.60.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $127.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 305.98 and a beta of 0.47. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.87.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

