Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $6.59 Million Stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.70% of Laredo Petroleum worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.70. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.