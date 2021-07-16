Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 234.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,879 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,281,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in SolarWinds by 142.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,653 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,516,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,515,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 88,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 49,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $834,204.42. Insiders have sold 79,236 shares of company stock worth $1,332,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWI opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

