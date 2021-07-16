Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $309,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $1,285,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $375,721,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $34,058,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,254,086 shares of company stock worth $323,938,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.