Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $5.76 Million in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 133,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of American Campus Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 12.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 73.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $4,889,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 14.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACC. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $50.24 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

