Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $5.91 Million in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 597,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.88% of Kismet Acquisition One as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter worth $99,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter worth $99,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kismet Acquisition One alerts:

NASDAQ KSMT opened at $9.89 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.