Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $6.73 Million in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT opened at $188.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.64. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

