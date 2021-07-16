Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,188 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.13% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on THG. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

THG stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.99.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

