Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $6.04 Million Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 334,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of Global Net Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:GNL opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

