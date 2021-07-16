Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $6.57 Million Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Reinsurance Group of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after acquiring an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,666,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.78 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.20.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

