Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 277,936 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,859,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.11% of R1 RCM as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after buying an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 8,502.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,454 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 140,798 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 317,011 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 84,731 shares during the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of RCM stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.