Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 129,200 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,624,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.75% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 361,893 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

NEX stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

