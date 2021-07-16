Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 85,226 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 287.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,226 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of First American Financial worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in First American Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in First American Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.