Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 882,359 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 2,883.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882,359 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.31% of FinVolution Group worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 472,809 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 254,547 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 359.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FINV stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.06.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

