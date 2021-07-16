Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.06% of Vectrus worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vectrus by 97.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vectrus by 18.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $45.04 on Friday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $527.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. Analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.