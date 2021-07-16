Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 691,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.99% of NeoPhotonics worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.08 million, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. Equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,600 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.