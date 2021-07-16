Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 143,989 Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.81% of MSG Networks worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 285,321 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $803.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. MSG Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

