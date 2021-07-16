Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 16,414 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,414 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.52% of Inogen worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Inogen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $3,939,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

INGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.10. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $71.57.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

