Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 55,861 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,861 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.66% of The Andersons worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 28,022 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $918.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

ANDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

