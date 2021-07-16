Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 90,601 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90,601 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.54% of Radware worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Radware by 52,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR opened at $30.41 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

