Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $6.16 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 37.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $37,981,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $715,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,508.48 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $941.44 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4,865.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,431.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

