Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.18% of Sanderson Farms as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth $202,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $182.95 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $195.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.14.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

