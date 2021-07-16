Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,390 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.33% of United Natural Foods worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,635 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

