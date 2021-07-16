ASD (BTMX) Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $269.90 million and $1.09 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00798417 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.