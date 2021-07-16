Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Up 45.5% in June

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:AHT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 23,954,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,880,047. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $279.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.28.

Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $405,846.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 360,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 916,964 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 13.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

