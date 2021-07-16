ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,043.50 ($78.96).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,878 ($50.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.15. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,915.69.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

