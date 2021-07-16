ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 5,000 Price Target at Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASC. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,043.50 ($78.96).

ASC opened at GBX 3,854 ($50.35) on Friday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The company has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,915.69.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

