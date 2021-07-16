Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN):

7/15/2021 – Aspen Aerogels is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Aspen Aerogels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

7/1/2021 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Aspen Aerogels was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ASPN opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $970.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Aspen Aerogels Inc alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $11,328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.