Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASPN. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.70 million, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $11,328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

