Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 101.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.70% of Assembly Biosciences worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 313,714 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of ASMB opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.33. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

