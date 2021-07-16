Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,073 ($27.08). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,049 ($26.77), with a volume of 977,781 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,513.33 ($32.84).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of £16.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,273.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

About Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.