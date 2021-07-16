Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Astec Industries worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

ASTE opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.88. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

